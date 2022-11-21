Messi 'enjoying his training sessions' ahead of Argentina's clash with Saudis
Lionel Messi's Argentina have an easy-looking start to the World Cup on Tuesday based on blistering recent form and Group C opponents Saudi Arabia's history of drubbings in tournament openers.
The South Americans are on a 36-match unbeaten run with top scorer and captain Messi playing his fifth and last World Cup in search of the elusive honour that would grant him immortality at home alongside Diego Maradona.
“I see him as always: eager to enjoy the World Cup,” said head coach Lionel Scaloni, trying to ease some of the pressure on his main man ahead of the game at Lusail Stadium (12pm SA time).
“He's enjoying his teammates, training sessions, the stay and the whole process.”
Saudi Arabia are ranked 48 places lower than Argentina, lost to Venezuela, Colombia and Croatia in a mixed bag of friendlies, and have a dismal record at opening games including losing 5-0 to Russia in 2018 and 8-0 to Germany in 2002.
Yet they have pedigree too: this is their sixth World Cup, they reached the last-16 in 1994, and they made it to Qatar by topping their group ahead of Japan.
“I saw a country full of young, talented players. We achieved our first target, let's work together for the rest,” said their French coach, Hervé Renard.
Both teams will be noisily and hugely supported when the first game in Lusail Stadium, the tournament's largest venue which will host the final, kicks off.
Thousands of Saudis will flock over the border while Argentina's traditionally large after will be swollen by a burgeoning fan base in Qatar and around the Middle East.
Scaloni was pained to lose “irreplaceable” midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to injury. But he still has an enviable range of talent, from Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martinez at the back to Leandro Paredes in the middle and evergreen Angel Di Maria upfront with Messi.
Renard's far lesser-known team is entirely home-based, with the financial clout of the Saudi Pro League ensuring few leading players aspire to venture overseas.
Argentina will pay particular attention to their captain and veteran midfielder Salman Al Faraj, whose elegant play has helped Al-Hilal dominate Asian club football in recent years.
Argentina will fully expect to beat Mexico and Poland in their other Group C games, whereas the Saudis may have to accept damage limitation in their opening match before a more realistic quest for points in their next two.