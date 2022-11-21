Messi 'enjoying his training sessions' ahead of Argentina's clash with Saudis

Lionel Messi's Argentina have an easy-looking start to the World Cup on Tuesday based on blistering recent form and Group C opponents Saudi Arabia's history of drubbings in tournament openers.

The South Americans are on a 36-match unbeaten run with top scorer and captain Messi playing his fifth and last World Cup in search of the elusive honour that would grant him immortality at home alongside Diego Maradona.

“I see him as always: eager to enjoy the World Cup,” said head coach Lionel Scaloni, trying to ease some of the pressure on his main man ahead of the game at Lusail Stadium (12pm SA time).

“He's enjoying his teammates, training sessions, the stay and the whole process.”