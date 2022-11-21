Soccer

‘Stage 5 during the World Cup has to be their biggest crime yet’ — Eskom roasted over latest load-shedding

21 November 2022 - 07:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
Load-shedding is ruining many World Cup viewing plans. File photo.
Load-shedding is ruining many World Cup viewing plans. File photo.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

Gatvol South Africans have flooded social media to again vent their frustration at Eskom, this time after the power utility announced stage 5 load-shedding during the opening days of the Fifa World Cup.

Football’s showpiece tournament is watched by more than a billion people, with a recent study claiming six in 10 South Africans plan to tune in, but there will be fewer viewers in Mzansi than expected after Eskom announced stage 5 load-shedding.

The power provider gave SA a brief moment of hope on Sunday morning when it suspended load-shedding and said a new stage would be announced later in the day.

Only a few hours later, and just hours before the World Cup kicked off in Qatar, Eskom announced stage 4 on Sunday, increasing into the new week.

“Stage 5 load-shedding will be implemented during the evenings at 4pm until midnight from Monday to Wednesday. Load-shedding will vary between stage 4 and stage 2 during the day until Wednesday,” it said.

It said erratic stages of load-shedding were caused by an absence of the buffer normally provided by diesel during breakdowns.

The presidency said they were aware of the frustration load-shedding caused but assured the nation work was under way to get the situation at Eskom under control.

“The president has accepted the devastating nature of load-shedding, not only to households but businesses, the economy and jobs. This year we’ve had about 162 days of power cuts, making it the worst year of load-shedding to date, that is accepted. It will take time for Eskom to return the generation unit at Kusile and other power stations to service and for new sources of capacity, including from private generators to come online,” he said.

Such comments were of little comfort to angry football fans who missed the World Cup opening ceremony and game and will miss several matches over the next few days.

READ MORE:

Stage 4 load-shedding to be implemented at 5pm with varying stages during the week

After a few hours' relief from blackouts Eskom has announced that stage 4 load-shedding will be implemented from 5pm on Sunday until 4pm on Monday.
News
1 day ago

Want to watch the Fifa World Cup on TV? Here’s where and how much it will cost

The tournament is just weeks away, so it may be time to start booking the remote and planning your viewing schedule.
Sport
2 weeks ago

Work under way to improve the situation at Eskom: presidency

The presidency said there is work under way to get the situation at Eskom under control and a special law enforcement team has been set up within the ...
News
21 hours ago

All the World Cup groups profiled and in video

TimeLIVE has profiled all eight groups for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chiefs ‘arrogance’ stymies Blom contract talks Sport
  2. Bok legend Stefan Terblanche says Erasmus fighting futile battle with World ... Rugby
  3. ‘Only GOAT Benni is safe’ — Ronaldo urged not to come for McCarthy in tell-all Soccer
  4. ‘R128m bribe’ rocks World Cup opener — Here’s what Fifa is reportedly doing to ... Soccer
  5. World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing? Soccer

Latest Videos

Cape Town buses set alight during #TaxiStrike
EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...