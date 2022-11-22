Croatia, finalists in 2018, happy to fly under the radar as they meet Morocco

Croatia have won their last five matches and lost once in 16 months, but the 2018 runners-up, led by midfield conjuror Luka Modric, will begin their Qatar World Cup campaign against Morocco on Wednesday with little fanfare and few predicting glory.

So unfancied are Zlatko Dalic's side, who went all the way before succumbing to France in the final four years ago, that bookmakers are offering 50-1 against them lifting the trophy this time around.

That is longer odds than Denmark and in the same ballpark as Serbia, which is probably how Croatia like it.

“It is going to be hard. But also it is good that we maybe don't have so much pressure because we did amazing things in Russia. But we still wish and we still want to achieve more,” forward Andrej Kramaric said ahead of the Group F game at Al Bayt Stadium (12pm SA time).

With the pressure of expectation lifted off their shoulders, Dalic's side can go about their business out of the limelight where they will hope to continue a wave of momentum leading into the tournament.