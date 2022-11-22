Spain open World Cup against Costa Rica in battle of generations

“We are a team with a lot ahead of us, we are very young,” Torres said.

Asked whether he felt the team was obliged to prove themselves by finishing in a strong position in the tournament, Torres stressed Spain remain a work in progress.

“We're not obliged to finish in any place. We will simply play the best we can to get results and if we can we will keep going. If we don't get the results, we will go out with our heads held high and keep working. We are young.”

For Costa Rica, playing in their sixth World Cup, the picture is almost the complete opposite.

Six of their squad members were part of the 2014 campaign, when Costa Rica qualified from a group of death at the expense of Italy and England, and they are all now aged 30 or over, including striker Bryan Ruiz who is 37.

Colombian coach Luis Fernando Suarez's team are known for their solidity — they conceded only eight goals in qualifying — and for their ability to counterattack, potentially posing a threat to Spain's 33 year-old defender Cesar Azpilicueta if he starts.

But the age of some of Costa Rica's core players will pose challenges beyond the physical demands of the game. Goalkeeper Keylor Navas has not played a competitive game for Paris St-Germain in five months after losing his place to Italy's Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Spain and Costa Rica are in Group E along with Germany and Japan.

