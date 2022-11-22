Soccer

WATCH | Steve Komphela jokes about looking for samp with beans and meat in Qatar

22 November 2022 - 11:00
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Steve Komphela.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

While fans at the opening of the World Cup in Qatar were looking for licensed venues to score a beer, Mamelodi Sundowns coach Steve Komphela was looking for samp with beans and meat. 

Komphela shared a video on Twitter of him meeting two chefs from South Africa.

The coach joked he was there for samp with beans and meat. 

“We enjoyed great hospitality in Qatar by two great chefs from South Africa,” he said.

“They said they [are] missing home. I-job yi-job bafowethu (a job is a job brothers). Enjoy the World Cup experience.”

Sports broadcaster Carol Tshabalala also gave the chefs props for the food. 

World soccer governing body FIFA announced that alcoholic beer will not be sold at Qatar's World Cup stadiums, a last-minute reversal which raised questions among some supporters about the host country's ability to deliver on promises to fans.

The announcement came two days before Sunday's opening World Cup match.

“After discussions between host country authorities and Fifa, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the Fifa Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s Fifa World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” a spokesperson said.

On social media, some trolled Komphela for going all the way to Qatar to eat samp with beans. 

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

