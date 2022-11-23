Argentina let it get messy rather than Messi, and cannot flop again

The stars appeared to be aligning for Lionel Messi as he arrived at the Qatar World Cup as the talisman for an Argentina squad that has been simply unbeatable since 2019.

When the mercurial 35-year-old stroked home a penalty 10 minutes into his side's opening Group C clash against Saudi Arabia it seemed all the pre-tournament talk that this was his, and Argentina's, time was fully justified.

What happened next suggested that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's fifth and final attempt at World Cup glory might all end up in familiar crushing disappointment.

Saudi Arabia, Fifa's 51st-ranked team and who have suffered 5-0 and 8-0 World Cup defeats down the years, roared back to claim an astonishing 2-1 victory that will go down as one of the greatest shocks in any sport ever.