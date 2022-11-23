Soccer

Batshuayi gets nod to start for Belgium against Canada

23 November 2022 - 19:47 By Reuters
Belgium's Jeremy Doku, Michy Batshuayi, Tobias Alderweireld and teammates during training
Belgium's Jeremy Doku, Michy Batshuayi, Tobias Alderweireld and teammates during training
Image: REUTERS/John Sibley

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has selected striker Michy Batshuayi to lead his attack in the absence of injured Romelu Lukaku, while Eden Hazard also starts the World Cup Group F game against Canada at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Wednesday.

Lois Openda was the other option in the number nine striker role, but he is on the bench having scored in the 2-1 friendly loss to Egypt last Friday. Hazard has been selected despite playing only 98 minutes for Real Madrid in LaLiga this season.

Defender Jan Vertonghen has recovered from the injury that kept him sidelined in the build-up to the tournament and is in the starting XI, but the in-form Leandro Trossard has to settle for a place among the substitutes.

Canada have included their lead attacking duo Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, and will have Porto defensive midfielder Stephen Eustaquio shielding the back-four. Serbia-based goalkeeper Milan Borjan will add to his 68 caps.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi

Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David.

Reuters 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Chiefs ‘arrogance’ stymies Blom contract talks Sport
  2. Keanu Baccus: 5 things you need to know about SA-born star set to light up the ... Soccer
  3. World Cup captains ditch OneLove armband after Fifa booking warning Soccer
  4. Broos again slams PSL and beer cup after Bafana’s draw against Angola Soccer
  5. Man United make it official and cut relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference