Brazil and Neymar enter World Cup, stage right, facing strong Serbia

The 22-year-old scored Real Madrid's winner in the Champions League final against Liverpool and finished eighth in the Ballon d'Or ballot last month, elevating him to world-class level in his fifth season with the LaLiga side.

However, he still has to secure a place, with Tite not disclosing whether he will pair Fred with his Manchester United teammate Casemiro to strengthen the midfield or unleash Vinicius upfront alongside Neymar, Richarlison and Raphinha.

Even the players don't yet know for sure who will be playing from the start against Serbia, who clinched an automatic berth in Qatar with a comeback 2-1 win over Portugal in their last Group A qualifying match.

Overall, Serbia won six games and drew two, sending second-placed Portugal to the playoffs.

They arrive at the World Cup full of confidence after finishing top of their Uefa Nations League group, sealing promotion to top-tier League A with a 2-0 away win over Norway with goals from strike duo Dusan Vlahovic and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Serbia have never progressed past the group stages at the World Cup since the break-up of Yugoslavia but will be looking to seize momentum in a strong Group G that also includes Switzerland and Cameroon.

Reuters

