Ronaldo sideshow won’t affect Portugal, says Ghana captain Ayew

“The first game is one where you can go for it and be brave. It would be a great bonus for us to get something [from the match].”

Ayew and brother Jordan are the only survivors from the Ghana side that lost 2-1 to Portugal in their final group stage clash in 2014, when Ronaldo scored the winner 10 minutes from full time.

“The two teams have changed a lot since then. It is a different game — when we played them in 2014 we had to win by two goals to advance,” Ayew said.

“It is not the same game or moment — it is completely different. Every game has its own realities and we will try to give them a tough time.

“We all know in these big tournaments there are surprises that can happen, we just need to be ready. I don’t feel anyone is stressed or has anxiety before the game.

“I am sure when the game comes there will be pressure — if you don't feel it, you are not human.”

