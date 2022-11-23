Tough opening match for Cameroon against consistent Switzerland

The biggest question mark comes between the posts. Manager Murat Yakin has selected four goalkeepers due to injury concerns over starter Yann Sommer and backup Jonas Omlin, calling up RB Salzburg's Philipp Kohn as one of two uncapped members of the squad.

Though Cameroon are considered the least likely side in the section to reach the round of 16, the attacking talent of players such as Napoli's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has the potential to rattle the Swiss defence.

But Cameroon — playing in an eighth World Cup, a record number of appearances for an African nation — have failed to leave their mark at the finals since the 1990 edition of the tournament, when they dazzled by reaching the quarterfinals.

The Indomitable Lions have gone out at the group stage of all the World Cups they have played in since their 1990 exploits, winning only one of 15 matches.

Cameroon, coached by former Liverpool defender and most-capped player Rigobert Song, will aim to at least get another World Cup victory this time. That task could prove difficult for a side that qualified thanks to a stoppage-time goal at the end of extra time in the second leg of their playoff tie away to Algeria.

