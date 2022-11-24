ANALYSIS | Spain back to their fluent best in perfect World Cup start

A second goal for Torres early in the second half and one for another substitute, Carlos Soler, had already put Spain far out of sight as they racked up their biggest win at the World Cup.

Several members of Spain's youthful side — their squad is the joint third-youngest in Qatar — had already proved their abilities last year when they were knocked out of the Euros at the semifinals on penalties.

The addition of Gavi, who at 18 is the youngest player to appear for the national side at a World Cup, and others such as Barcelona teammate Ansu Fati, suggest Enrique is building a new European powerhouse.

Olmos, who got the goals flowing, dismissed suggestions the result reflected a lack of competitiveness by Costa Rica, who fielded several veterans of past campaigns.

“I don't think it was a question of Costa Rica being bad. It was about our team being strong,” Olmos said.

“I think the win was what we were due. We deserved to win after taking the game to them. I think our team is strong and that is the path that we need to follow.

“It was a confidence boost for sure.”