Soccer

ANALYSIS | Spain back to their fluent best in perfect World Cup start

24 November 2022 - 12:13 By William Schomberg
Alvaro Morata (centre) of Spain celebrates with teammates including Gavi (top) after scoring his team's seventh goal in the Fifa World Cup Qatar Group E match against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on November 23 2022.
Alvaro Morata (centre) of Spain celebrates with teammates including Gavi (top) after scoring his team's seventh goal in the Fifa World Cup Qatar Group E match against Costa Rica at Al Thumama Stadium on November 23 2022.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Spain's World Cup winners of 2010 built their triumph on an incessant passing game that left rivals chasing shadows, and their record 7-0 demolition of Costa Rica on Wednesday suggests they are back to their best, with added scoring menace to boot.

While the Central Americans offered little to test the young but already battle-hardened Spain, the way the Reds tore through Costa Rica's defensive lines with movement and quick-fire exchanges sent a warning to the rest of the teams in Qatar.

Coach Luis Enrique and his players went into their opening Group E match trying to play down expectations, saying Costa Rica were renowned for their stubborn defending.

But just over half-an-hour into the game at the Al Thumama Stadium the Costa Ricans had already been blown away and were 3-0 down after goals from Dani Olmo, Marco Asensio and a Ferran Torres penalty.

Enrique gave some of his first-choice players a rest in the second half before their next game on Sunday against Germany who will be desperate for a win after their shock defeat by Japan earlier on Wednesday.

Unfortunately for Costa Rica, the changes did nothing to slow Spain's rhythm with substitute Alvaro Morata — edged out of the starting side by Marco Asensio — teeing up 18-year-old Gavi's fine volley before scoring in injury time himself.

A second goal for Torres early in the second half and one for another substitute, Carlos Soler, had already put Spain far out of sight as they racked up their biggest win at the World Cup.

Several members of Spain's youthful side — their squad is the joint third-youngest in Qatar — had already proved their abilities last year when they were knocked out of the Euros at the semifinals on penalties.

The addition of Gavi, who at 18 is the youngest player to appear for the national side at a World Cup, and others such as Barcelona teammate Ansu Fati, suggest Enrique is building a new European powerhouse.

Olmos, who got the goals flowing, dismissed suggestions the result reflected a lack of competitiveness by Costa Rica, who fielded several veterans of past campaigns.

“I don't think it was a question of Costa Rica being bad. It was about our team being strong,” Olmos said.

“I think the win was what we were due. We deserved to win after taking the game to them. I think our team is strong and that is the path that we need to follow.

“It was a confidence boost for sure.”

READ MORE

Spain hammer Costa Rica 7-0 in perfect World Cup start

Spain thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 on Wednesday, their biggest ever winning margin at a World Cup, helped by two goals by Ferran Torres and strikes by ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Today's World Cup fixtures: Big games for Brazil, Cameroon, Ghana, Portugal

Thursday's World Cup fixtures.
Sport
5 hours ago

Germany players cover mouths in team photo amid armband row

Germany players placed their hands over their mouths during a team photo ahead of their World Cup Group E game against Japan on Wednesday as the row ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Another World Cup shock as Samurai Blue put Germany to the sword

Goals from substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano in the last 15 minutes gave Japan a stunning 2-1 upset over four-time champions Germany in their ...
Sport
21 hours ago

Courtois saves penalty as disappointing Belgium beat Canada 1-0

Keeper Thibaut Courtois showed his class as Belgium made the most of Canada's woeful finishing to win their opening World Cup Group F game 1-0 thanks ...
Sport
15 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Six possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United exit Soccer
  2. No more jokes, make it happen! - Elon Musk urged to buy Man Utd Soccer
  3. Man United make it official and cut relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo Soccer
  4. SA proud of Victor Gomes and Zakhele Siwela’s solid showing in France vs ... Soccer
  5. Broos again slams PSL and beer cup after Bafana’s draw against Angola Soccer

Latest Videos

Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK
ANC announces top six nominees ahead of elective conference