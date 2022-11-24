Kaizer Chiefs sign big new kit sponsorship with Kappa

Kappa South Africa CEO Michael Joseph said the signing of the new deal with Chiefs has been a target of the company's since they reestablished Kappa's brand in South Africa 12 years ago.

“This partnership is in perfect alignment with our ambition and continuous goals to continue to make Kappa the largest sports brand in Africa,” Joseph said.

“We are thrilled to be once again partnering a club like Kaizer Chiefs whose passion and drive in all aspects matches that of our brand. Not only are they an ambitious club, with a strong identity and uniqueness of elegance and excellence, their fans are their priority.

“Kappa together with Kaizer Chiefs are going to reinstall the romance of the 1990s and deliver something extraordinary to these fans.”

Motaung thanked Nike for their support over two decades.

“It’s uncommon for partnerships to last for over 20 years and we are grateful for the opportunity to have enjoyed a relationship with one of the world’s leading sports brands,” she said.

“We believe the reignited partnership with Kappa will bring about new technical product innovation and exciting designs for our teams and supporters.

“We are looking forward to this new journey with our long-time friends, Kappa, as they embark on reclaiming their position and dominance in the South African football and sports market.”