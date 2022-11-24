Today's World Cup fixtures: Big games for Brazil, Cameroon, Ghana, Portugal
24 November 2022 - 08:22
Today's World Cup fixtures:
Thursday November 24 (all South Africa times):
Switzerland v Cameroon, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (12pm)
Uruguay v Korea Republic, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (3pm)
Portugal v Ghana, Stadium 974, Doha (6pm)
Brazil v Serbia, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (9pm)
