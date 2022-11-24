Soccer

Today's World Cup fixtures: Big games for Brazil, Cameroon, Ghana, Portugal

24 November 2022 - 08:22 By Sports staff
Neymar of Brazil greets youth players during a community engagement event following Brazil's training session at Al Arabi SC Stadium in Doha, Qatar on November 20 2022.
Image: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Today's World Cup fixtures:

 

Thursday November 24 (all South Africa times):

 

Switzerland v Cameroon, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (12pm)

Read the preview here

 

Uruguay v Korea Republic, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (3pm)

 

Portugal v Ghana, Stadium 974, Doha (6pm)

Read the preview here

 

Brazil v Serbia, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (9pm)

Read the preview here

 

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

