Croatia deserve respect, coach Dalic says after Herdman's remark

Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic said his team deserve respect as the runners-up of the last World Cup after Canada manager John Herdman said "we are going to eff Croatia" ahead of Sunday's clash.

Speaking after Canada lost 1-0 to Belgium in their opener despite outplaying the second-ranked team, Herdman said in an interview: "I told they (the players) belong here and we're going to go and eff Croatia. That's as simple as it gets."

Herdman's remarks sparked a response in Croatian media as a tabloid printed a full-page photo of a naked Herdman with maple leaves covering his mouth and private parts with the headline: "You have the mouth, but do you have the balls as well?"

Herdman later seemed apologetic, saying he meant "no disrespect to the Croatian team and Croatian people", but Dalic thought otherwise.

"This way of putting words together is not a sign of respect. We are the runners-up, we are worthy of respect...I shall not focus and comment on other people's comments," Dalic told reporters on Saturday.