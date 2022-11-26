Today's World Cup fixtures: make or break for Argentina, France play Danes
26 November 2022 - 07:49
Today's World Cup fixtures:
Saturday November 26 (all South Africa times):
Tunisia v Australia, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (12pm)
Poland v Saudi Arabia, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (3pm)
France v Denmark, Stadium 974, Doha (6pm)
Argentina v Mexico, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (9pm)
