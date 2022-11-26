Soccer

Today's World Cup fixtures: make or break for Argentina, France play Danes

26 November 2022 - 07:49 By Sports staff
Olivier Giroud of France applauds after their World Cup Group D win Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on November 22 2022.
Olivier Giroud of France applauds after their World Cup Group D win Australia at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on November 22 2022.
Image: Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Today's World Cup fixtures: 

 

Saturday November 26 (all South Africa times):

 

Tunisia v Australia, Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah (12pm)

Poland v Saudi Arabia, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (3pm)

Read the preview here

France v Denmark, Stadium 974, Doha (6pm)

Read the preview here

Argentina v Mexico, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (9pm)

Read the preview here

 

 

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

MORE:

Wasteful United States held to goalless draw by England

A youthful United States side outplayed England in their World Cup Group B battle but were left to rue a flurry of missed chances and poor finishing ...
Sport
9 hours ago

Brazil expect Neymar to carry on in World Cup despite ankle injury

Brazilian striker Neymar should be fine to continue in the World Cup despite limping off with a swollen ankle during his team's 2-0 victory over ...
Sport
1 day ago

Last-gasp double keeps Iran in World Cup after Wales thriller

Iran scored twice in the final moments of stoppage time to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time with a ...
Sport
18 hours ago

ANALYSIS | Spain back to their fluent best in perfect World Cup start

Spain's World Cup winners of 2010 built their triumph on an incessant passing game that left rivals chasing shadows, and their record 7-0 demolition ...
Sport
1 day ago

Richarlison scores spectacular volley as Brazil beat Serbia 2-0

Brazil striker Richarlison scored twice including a spectacular swivelling volley to get his nation's quest for a sixth World Cup title off to a ...
Sport
1 day ago

Cameroon-born Embolo refuses to celebrate as he gives Swiss narrow win

An apologetic Breel Embolo scored the winner against the country of his birth to hand Switzerland a 1-0 victory over Cameroon in their World Cup ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Six possible destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo after Man United exit Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs sign big new kit sponsorship with Kappa Soccer
  3. No more jokes, make it happen! - Elon Musk urged to buy Man Utd Soccer
  4. I didn't want to return to Pirates, says Makhubela on his move from Arrows Soccer
  5. Ronaldo makes history with goal as Portugal edge Ghana 3-2 Soccer

Latest Videos

‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury
Beaming Ramaphosa receives royal treatment, standing ovation in UK