Approaching Maradona's myth, shirtless Messi dances night away

Should Messi go all the way, he will of course directly match Maradona, who led Argentina to a famous 1986 World Cup win including his famous "Hand of God" and best-ever tournament goals against England en route.

If he stumbles, however, he will stay in Maradona's shadow but it seems he will anyway still be revered by Argentines, who have come to appreciate the passion and pain he has truly felt in the blue-and-white.

"Did you see how he ran to us and celebrated with us? This is our Messi. Now he is also our Maradona. They are one!" said Argentine fan Rodrigo Castro, 34, celebrating euphorically outside the Lusail Stadium into the early hours of Monday.

Coach Lionel Scaloni was happy to see his players enjoy the moment in the dressing room but knows the weight of expectations are shackling his players. Even Messi looked slow and made basic errors prior to scoring against Mexico and relaxing into the player everyone knows.

"It's difficult to make people understand that tomorrow the sun will shine whether you lose or you win," Scaloni said, trying to make sense of the constant circus around his team.

"Happiness lasts only for some minutes. We need to find that emotional balance, whether we win or lose."

Once the emotions die down, Scaloni must prepare for Poland in Argentina's final group game on Wednesday when only a win would guarantee them passage to the knockout round and one step closer to fulfilling Messi's dream.

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here