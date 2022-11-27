Brazil have so much talent they almost feel sorry for rivals: Casemiro

Brazil face Switzerland in the World Cup on Monday without talisman Neymar ruled out by an ankle injury suffered in their opening 2-0 win against Serbia on Thursday, but midfielder Casemiro thinks they have a host of young talent to step in for him.

“We could spend several days talking about Neymar, the player he is, his qualities and how important he is for our team. It's unavoidable — he is our biggest player, the difference-maker in our team,” Casemiro said.

“However, we have other players that have been performing in the same level like Vinicius Jr, Raphinha Richarlison, Gabriel Jesus.

“Those of us who play in the back end often joke we feel sorry for our rivals because we can replace Raphinha for Antony, Richarlison for Gabriel Jesus. We have Rodrygo, Gabriel Martinelli.