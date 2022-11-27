Ghana coach Addo happy to renew acquaintance with South Korea’s Son

The Korean attacker has since played more than 200 Premier League matches for Tottenham Hotspur and emerged as his country’s talisman, competing in his third World Cup.

“He became so good because he worked hard for it. He’s gone on to have a great career. I’m happy he is healthy and able to play against us but we will stop him together as a team,” added Adoo, who has been doubling up the job of coaching Ghana with coaching youth players at Borussia Dortmund.

Son recently returned from surgery to stabilise a fracture around his eye and played in a black protective mask against Uruguay, spearheading a South Korean attack that did not have much impact as they had six attempts at goal but none on target.

“We know his strength and we’re going to listen to the coach who has a plan to stop him,” said Ghana defender Daniel Amartey, who also plays in the top-flight in England.

Addo reasserted his claim Ghana had been unlucky to lose 3-2 to Portugal in their opening game, but also apologised for his post-match criticism of the refereeing. He said he had not faced any sanction from Fifa for the outburst.

“Maybe in the public’s eye we lost but for us we learnt. With a bit of luck we might well have got a draw. I am happy to have a team that is willing to learn and work hard every day to get better.”

“We have a lot of respect for South Korea, but we know we can compete with them.”

