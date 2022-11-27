Soccer

Patchy Portugal need more than Ronaldo show to get past Uruguay

27 November 2022 - 19:22 By Martin Petty
Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's training session at Al Shahaniya Sports Club in Doha, Qatar on November 27 2022.
Image: Mohamed Farag/Getty Images

Portugal could qualify early for the next phase of the World Cup with a game remaining if they beat Uruguay on Monday, a task probably much easier said than done.

Uruguay have the World Cup edge in winning the tournament twice, albeit a few generations ago, and are more than familiar with Portugal having knocked them out of the contest in 2018 in the last-16.

Though Cristiano Ronaldo stole the show on Thursday, setting a record by scoring in his fifth World Cup in Portugal's 3-2 win over Ghana, his team lacked inspiration and have much to do to shake off a dismal run of World Cup form since reaching the semifinals in 2006.

Uruguay, while failing to score any goals or even record shots on target in their opener against a gritty South Korea on Thursday, were composed, organised and looked a team capable of another deep World Cup run, with veterans and neophytes combining seamlessly and moving the ball with confidence.

All five goals of Portugal's opening game came in a frenetic final 25 minutes likened by coach Fernando Santos to a storm. He said he is untroubled going into the Uruguay match because he knows what needs fixing.

“It's nothing I'm worried about because I know that my players can do better than that, but that's football,” he said. “I am totally confident they can perform much better than this.”

Portugal, with a habit of going down to the wire in the World Cup group stages, may want to avoid that this time with a final match against South Korea, the team that ended Germany's title defence in 2018.

Equally, Uruguay will want to avoid defeat against Portugal so their fate can remain in the own hands in their final match against Ghana.

Uruguay have looked good since Diego Alonso took over late last year and turned things around in qualifying. He has every player available in his squad, except Barcelona's Ronald Araujo, recovering from thigh surgery.

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

