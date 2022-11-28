Soccer

Cameroon's World Cup hangs by thread after thrilling fightback against Serbs

28 November 2022 - 14:08 By Reuters
Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon battles for possession with Nikola Milenkovic of Serbia during their World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on November 28 2022.
Bryan Mbeumo of Cameroon battles for possession with Nikola Milenkovic of Serbia during their World Cup Group G match at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on November 28 2022.
Image: Clive Mason/Getty Images

Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to rescue his side by scoring one superb goal and creating another as they fought back to draw 3-3 with Serbia on Monday, a result that kept both sides' slim chances alive at the World Cup.

Serbia's Strahinja Pavlovic and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored in first-half stoppage time and Aleksandar Mitrovic netted after the break to cancel out Jean-Charles Castelletto's opener for Cameroon at Al Janoub Stadium as the East Europeans led 3-1.

Aboubakar was summoned off the bench in the 55th minute and pulled a goal back for Cameroon with a stunning scooped chip over the keeper in the 63rd before teeing up Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting to draw them level three minutes later. The draw halted a run of eight consecutive World Cup defeats for the African side.

The result left both sides on one point and needing to win their final Group G game to stand a chance of going through to the knockout stages, with Cameroon facing Brazil on Friday when Serbia take on Switzerland.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

MORE:

Cameroon and Serbia in battle for survival

Cameroon and Serbia go into Monday's Group G match knowing that anything less than a victory could send them packing from the World Cup by the time ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Today's World Cup fixtures: Big day for Ghana, Cameroon, Brazil, Portugal

Monday’s World Cup fixtures:
Sport
8 hours ago

PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye

Gianni Infantino derives his power from the backing of Africa, so the continent should rather use its influence to prepare its own candidate for the ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Ghana coach Addo happy to renew acquaintance with South Korea’s Son

Ghana coach Otto Addo is looking forward to renewing a long-standing relationship with South Korea's Son Heung-min when the teams clash at the World ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Otto Addo's silly substitutions and not the Ronaldo penalty cost Ghana the match

Otto Addo was understandably looking for excuses, as losers are expected to, after Ghana’s 2-3 defeat to Portugal in their 2022 Fifa World Cup opener ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs sign big new kit sponsorship with Kappa Soccer
  3. Boks crush England in Twickenham to end season on high Rugby
  4. PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye Soccer
  5. World Cup of upsets? My foot! Sport

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury