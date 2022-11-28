If England play well against Wales the US game will be forgotten: Rashford

He has rediscovered his form this season and already has eight goals for Manchester United, more than he managed in the whole of the last campaign, earning a place in Southgate's 26-man squad in Qatar.

“I'm happy to be enjoying my football. I'm not struggling with any injuries or niggles,” he said.

“I can only be thankful for that. It's been good for me to meet up with the lads after being away for such a long time.”

Rashford also had words of support for former United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, who left Old Trafford last week by mutual consent after criticising the club in a TV interview.

“It has been an unbelievable experience to play with him. He is one of my idols and someone I always looked up to,” Rashford said of the Portuguese forward who this week became the first man to score in five World Cups.

“It's something I can keep with me forever. I wish him all the best and we want to thank him for the things he's done for Manchester United.”

Reuters

