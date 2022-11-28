Iran coach Queiroz tells Klinsmann to quit Fifa job after 'outrageous' rebuke

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz lambasted German soccer icon Juergen Klinsmann for criticising his team's World Cup conduct, calling his remarks a “disgrace to football” and urging him to quit his Fifa post, as Iran's soccer federation demanded an apology.

Queiroz is assisted by South African former Orlando Pirates coach Roger De Sa.

In comments as an analyst with broadcaster BBC, Germany's 1990 World Cup winner Klinsmann accused Iran of systematic gamesmanship during their stunning 2-0 stoppage-time win over Wales on Friday and said Queiroz's record with other national teams made him the right match for the Middle East team.

“That's their culture and that's their way of doing it and that's why Carlos Queiroz fits really well in the Iranian national team,” Klinsmann said during an analysis of Friday's match.