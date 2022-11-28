Senegal welcome pressure of decisive Ecuador clash, says Cissé

“We've got a very strong and experienced team, they're a well-oiled machine. We've got the right mixture of veterans and players, players who are used to these types of challenges.”

Ecuador need a win or draw to qualify after beating Qatar 2-0 in their opening game then outplaying the Dutch in a 1-1 draw to go joint-top of Group A.

The South Americans are sweating on the fitness of captain Enner Valencia after he was carried off late in the Netherlands draw with a recurrence of a knee strain.

The 33-year-old forward has scored all three of Ecuador's goals in Qatar, adding to the three he bagged in Brazil in 2014, and is key to their chances of reaching the knockout round for only the second time.

“I hope he won't be playing tomorrow,” Cissé joked. “I don't really know [Valencia] in particular but I can see that he is a warrior and he'll want to be part of the team for a game like this.

“I think the whole Ecuadorean team is a great team, they are very aggressive and they defend well. I know that my team will be focused tomorrow.”

Reuters

