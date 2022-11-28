Soccer

Senegal welcome pressure of decisive Ecuador clash, says Cissé

28 November 2022 - 16:03 By Hritika Sharma
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse during the World Cup Group A match against Qatar at Al Thumama Stadium on November 25 2022.
Senegal coach Aliou Cisse during the World Cup Group A match against Qatar at Al Thumama Stadium on November 25 2022.
Image: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé said his team are expected to reach the World Cup knockout stages due to their status as African champions but his players are adapting to the pressure well.

Having reached the quarterfinals on their World Cup debut in 2002, Senegal were eliminated in the group stage on fair play points four years ago in Russia.

Senegal need to beat Ecuador in their final Group A game on Tuesday to qualify for the last-16. They could remain in contention with a draw provided hosts Qatar beat three-times finalists Netherlands.

“I come from a country where we don't like losing,” Cissé said on Monday. “We're always hungry for that win. Not going to the round of 16 would be difficult to digest.

“We're OK, we're dealing with the pressure and stress. For me, it's good stress.”

Cissé's side lost 2-0 to the Dutch but beat Qatar 3-1 to keep alive their hopes of advancing.

“We understand winning will allow us to continue on the adventure and that's exactly what we intend doing. We know in 2018 we were looking for a draw when maybe the points would play in our favour but that isn't the case tomorrow.

“We've got a very strong and experienced team, they're a well-oiled machine. We've got the right mixture of veterans and players, players who are used to these types of challenges.”

Ecuador need a win or draw to qualify after beating Qatar 2-0 in their opening game then outplaying the Dutch in a 1-1 draw to go joint-top of Group A.

The South Americans are sweating on the fitness of captain Enner Valencia after he was carried off late in the Netherlands draw with a recurrence of a knee strain.

The 33-year-old forward has scored all three of Ecuador's goals in Qatar, adding to the three he bagged in Brazil in 2014, and is key to their chances of reaching the knockout round for only the second time.

“I hope he won't be playing tomorrow,” Cissé joked. “I don't really know [Valencia] in particular but I can see that he is a warrior and he'll want to be part of the team for a game like this.

“I think the whole Ecuadorean team is a great team, they are very aggressive and they defend well. I know that my team will be focused tomorrow.” 

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

READ MORE

Cameroon's World Cup hangs by thread after thrilling fightback against Serbs

Cameroon's Vincent Aboubakar came off the bench to rescue his side by scoring one superb goal and creating another as they fought back to draw 3-3 ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Senegal will go back to the drawing board for Ecuador, says Cissé

Senegal coach Aliou Cissé said he needs to go back to the drawing board to find a way to beat Ecuador in his side's last game in Group A at the World ...
Sport
1 day ago

Hosts Qatar on verge of elimination after 3-1 loss to Senegal

Host nation Qatar are perilously close to crashing out of the World Cup after they slumped to a 3-1 defeat by Senegal at the Al Thumama Stadium on ...
Sport
3 days ago

PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye

Gianni Infantino derives his power from the backing of Africa, so the continent should rather use its influence to prepare its own candidate for the ...
Sport
6 hours ago

MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN QATAR | Group E is going down to the wire

Group E is going down to the wire on Thursday. Spain, Japan, Costa Rica and favourites Germany go into the last round of World Cup group fixtures ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Iran coach Queiroz tells Klinsmann to quit Fifa job after 'outrageous' rebuke

Iran coach Carlos Queiroz lambasted German soccer icon Juergen Klinsmann for criticising his team's World Cup conduct, calling his remarks a ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Today's World Cup fixtures: Big day for Ghana, Cameroon, Brazil, Portugal

Monday’s World Cup fixtures:
Sport
8 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs sign big new kit sponsorship with Kappa Soccer
  3. Boks crush England in Twickenham to end season on high Rugby
  4. PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye Soccer
  5. World Cup of upsets? My foot! Sport

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury