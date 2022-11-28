Soccer

World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game

28 November 2022 - 08:00
Kyle Zeeman Digital Editor
South Africa coach Benni McCarthy is a big hit at Manchester United.
Image: MANCHESTER UNITED TWITTER

Facundo Pellistri has been heating up the wing for Uruguay at the World Cup as one of the young stars to watch at the showcase tournament after turning to South African coach Benni McCarthy to improve his game.

Former Bafana Bafana striker McCarthy was earlier this year appointed as a first team coach at Manchester United, specialising in coaching attacking plays and positioning.

Pellestri has been a key part of the Uruguayan squad but has struggled to break into the United first team after he was injured earlier this year.

ESPN sources said Pellistri was desperate to impress at the club and often asked McCarthy and other coaches for extra sessions after training. 

McCarthy has reportedly been helping him with his shooting.

It follows similar requests by Portuguese star Bruno Fernandes to McCarthy.

WATCH | Keep-ups and passing drills: Inside training with Benni McCarthy

Has Benni McCarthy made a difference at United?
Sport
2 months ago

In August the Daily Mail UKreported McCarthy has been holding extra shooting practice after being asked to do so by Fernandes. The drills proved so popular that superstar Ronaldo and others joined in.

He is really funny, he’s always positive, he has good energy in the dressing room and training ground.

“He was a quality player and a quality manager. We do many drills, including finishing, headers, stuff he was doing when he was playing. It can help us score goals,” Fernandes told SuperSport.

A video of McCarthy going through drills with United's stars was shared online, and showed the coach giving instructions and doing keep-ups with Fernandes. In another moment from the session, McCarthy oversaw a passing drill.

HE HAS ALREADY TURNED AROUND THE FORM OF ONE OTHER WORLD CUP STAR

McCarthy has already improved forward Marcus Rashford.

The English footballer had struggled for form and was dropped by his national team. After working with McCarthy, he has been a goal machine and scored for England in their opening World Cup match after being on the pitch for just 49 seconds. It was the third-quickest goal by a substitute in World Cup history.

Speaking to SkySports recently, Rashford shared the impact McCarthy has had on returning him to be one of the most in-form players in the Premier League.

"He's [McCarthy] definitely helped me a lot. To have attack-minded coaches within the squad is great for us forward players. Day in and day out we're thinking about scoring goals rather than the other bits."

He said McCarthy was ever present in training, giving advice on how to improve.

"We've always got him there, speaking to us about it. I think my aim is to get back to enjoying my football. At the moment I am, so I'm not complaining. If I'm scoring goals and winning, then I'm happy."

United boss Erik ten Hag told the Manchester Evening News McCarthy brings “a different voice and this can be really helpful to get the right results”.

