ANALYSIS | Tite finds in Vinicius Jr the perfect replacement for Neymar

Tite quickly realised that replacing a talented and jet-heeled player like Neymar with two slow midfielders was not the way and brought flamboyant Real Madrid forward Rodrygo on from the bench after the break. Brazil finally looked like the aggressive side who captivated the world against Serbia.

With his mate Rodrygo close upfront, Vinicius Jr showed why he is one of world's top rising stars, beating pairs of defenders like they were not there and putting the stadium on its feet every time he touched the ball.

The 22-year-old scored Real's winner in the Uefa Champions League final against Liverpool, and finished eighth in the Ballon d'Or ballot last month, elevating him to world-class level in his fifth season with the Spanish giants.

He shares many similarities with a young Neymar. He plays in the same position o the left his idol occupied at Santos and Barcelona, and drives the attention of his rivals like only those with that inexplicable gift, the 'it-factor', can do.

'Vini' can be a little chaotic and over the top, and make silly mistakes due to a lack of attention and rushing decisions. But he is always dangerous, a change-maker every team dreams of having.

Tite should rely on Vinicius going forward and keep the aggressive mentality when making his team selection. He has an outstanding new generation of talent upfront and after two games it is clearly Brazil's biggest strength in their quest for the record-extending sixth title.

Reuters

