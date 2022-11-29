Fans brace for politically-charged World Cup battle between US and Iran

The Qatar official, asked about fans' security concerns and complaints over restrictions, said authorities would ensure every match at the World Cup is “safe and welcoming for all spectators”.

Items that “could increase tensions and risk the safety of fans” would not be permitted at stadiums, the official said.

Politics have spilt into the tournament, the first held in a Middle East country, with the Iran team facing pressure to side with protesters.

The players of Iran — coached by Portuguese former Bafana Bafana coach Carlos Queiroz who is assisted by South African Roger De Sa — declined to sing the national anthem in their first game against England, which they lost 6-2. They sang the anthem ahead of their second match against Wales.

After Friday's victory an Iranian fan in a T-shirt with an image of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and Qassem Soleimani — a top Iranian general killed by a US drone strike in 2020 — chanted over fans voicing support for protesters.

The nationwide unrest in Iran poses one of the boldest challenges to the theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Washington has imposed sanctions on Iranian officials over the deadly crackdown on protests.

The US and Iran severed formal relations in 1980 after the revolution and ties were hostile when their soccer teams clashed in the 1998 World Cup. Iran emerged with a 2-1 victory in a game dubbed the “mother of all football matches”.

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here