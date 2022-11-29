Soccer

Gakpo on target again as Netherlands inflict third defeat on Qatar

29 November 2022 - 19:10 By Reuters
Cody Gakpo of Holland celebrates his goal in the World Cup Group A match against Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29 2022.
Cody Gakpo of Holland celebrates his goal in the World Cup Group A match against Qatar at Al Bayt Stadium on November 29 2022.
Image: ANP via Getty Images

Cody Gakpo netted his third goal in three games as Netherlands comfortably beat World Cup hosts Qatar 2-0 at Al Bayt Stadium on Tuesday to secure top spot in Group A and advance to the knockout stages.

The Dutch, who finished with seven points from their three group games, will be joined in the last-16 by Senegal, who knocked out Ecuador by beating them 2-1 to end up second on six points.

The Qataris had been eliminated after their 3-1 loss to Senegal and despite huge investment in state of the art facilities to host the World Cup they came up short again on the pitch.

Senegal's Lions roar into World Cup second round

Captain Kalidou Koulibaly's second-half strike earned Senegal a 2-1 win against Ecuador that sent the African team into the knockout phase of the ...
Sport
2 hours ago

They were not without their moments in a dull first half, forcing some of corners and threatening on the edge of the Dutch area. But no sooner had they bared their teeth than they were hit with a gut-punch of a goal by Gakpo.

Davy Klaassen played an inviting ball into the path of the 23-year-old and he received it at pace, slicing through the heart of the defence before dispatching a well-placed shot past Meshaal Bersham to open the scoring in the 26th minute.

Four minutes into the second half the Dutch struck again as a cross from Klaassen made its way to Depay and Qatar's defence was caught ball-watching as his shot was saved, allowing Frenkie de Jong to bundle it into the net.

The final whistle signalled the start of the short wait for the Dutch to find out which of the Group B teams — England, Wales, Iran or the US — they will meet in the last-16.

Asian champions Qatar will go back to the role of tournament hosts and plotting the future of the game in their country.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

* All the World Cup groups profiled here

READ MORE

Today’s World Cup fixtures: make or break for Senegal, England meet Wales

Tuesday's World Cup fixtures:
Sport
14 hours ago

ANALYSIS | Tite finds in Vinicius Jr the perfect replacement for Neymar

Brazil earned a hardfought 1-0 victory against Switzerland on Monday to progress to the knockout stage of the World Cup - and appear to have found a ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Giants Messi and Lewandowski clash as Argentina, Poland seek last-16 berth

Two of the most intimidating strikers in world football, Argentina's 35-year-old Lionel Messi and Poland's 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski, line up ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Ghana looking for blessings not revenge against Uruguay, says Addo

Ghana coach Otto Addo said on Monday he is not the kind of guy who thinks too much about revenge.
Sport
10 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye Soccer
  3. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  4. Iran coach Queiroz tells Klinsmann to quit Fifa job after 'outrageous' rebuke Soccer
  5. Boks crush England in Twickenham to end season on high Rugby

Latest Videos

Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...
‘Robben Island is what comes out of the darkness’: Archbishop of Canterbury