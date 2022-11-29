Soccer

Ghana looking for blessings not revenge against Uruguay, says Addo

29 November 2022 - 11:38 By Reuters
Daniel Amartey of Ghana celebrates with his teammates after their 3-2 victory against Korea Republic in the World Cup Group H match at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on November 28 2022.
Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Ghana coach Otto Addo said on Monday he is not the kind of guy who thinks too much about revenge.

But payback will almost certainly be on the minds of many supporters when the Black Stars take on Uruguay in their final Group H clash on Friday, a match that will help determine who advances to the World Cup knockout stage.

A bitter and controversial quarterfinal defeat at the hands of Uruguay, or at least the hands of Luis Suarez - who hand-balled on the goal line - at the 2010 South Africa World Cup remains one of Ghana's most painful sporting moments.

Those memories are likely to come flooding back when the Black Stars run out onto the pitch at Al Janoub Stadium.

“It will be difficult but I am confident we can win this game,” Addo said after his men claimed a thrilling 3-2 win over South Korea on Monday. “I'm not a guy that thinks much of revenge.

“It was a really, really long time ago that this incident happened and I am a strong believer that if you don't seek too much revenge on these kind of things sometimes you get the blessings.”

A long time ago perhaps but still not long enough for many Ghanaians to forget the image of Suarez using his hands to clear away Dominic Adiyiah's header and what surely would have been the extra-time winner in the dying seconds.

Suarez was given a red card for the foul but that would not be the end of the heartbreak for Ghana as Asamoah Gyan smashed the resultant penalty onto the crossbar and the Black Stars suffered a crushing 4-2 loss in the shoot-out that followed.

Addo pointed out that it is not only his team and approach that will be different this time, but that it will be a completely different Uruguay too.

One thing that hasn't changed is Ghana's attacking philosophy and Addo will again rely on an explosive offence that has generated five goals in two games.

“It is a different approach, a different team. They have good strikers, lots of experience and they are a compact, good team.

“It will be difficult just like every match.

“We said before the tournament started that every game will be on edge, and we have to be at our best to beat them.”

