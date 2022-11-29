Giants Messi and Lewandowski clash as Argentina, Poland seek last-16 berth

“We had to give everyone peace of mind to be able to approach the Poland game in a different way,” Messi said after the extraordinary pressure around the Mexico match.

With Argentina second in Group C on three points, one behind the Poles, they must win to be sure of progressing and keeping their dream of a third World Cup title alive.

A draw would be enough for the South Americans too if Mexico and Saudi Arabia also end level.

Like Messi, Lewandowski is his nation's all-time top scorer and on possibly his last mission at a World Cup. He has been in sizzling form for Messi's old club Barcelona and has also had an eventful start in Qatar.

Lewandowski uncharacteristically missed a penalty in Poland's opening draw against Mexico before scoring his first ever World Cup goal in their 2-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

That reduced him to tears.

“The older I get, the more emotional I get, and I'm aware that it might be my last World Cup actually,” said Lewandowski

Poland, who have not reached the knockout stage since 1986, will go through with a win or draw against Argentina.

Reuters

