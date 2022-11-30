Soccer

Morocco ready to fly African flag against Canada: coach Regragui

30 November 2022 - 18:47 By Reuters
Morocco coach Walid Regragui.
Morocco coach Walid Regragui.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Morocco will play to win against eliminated Canada in their final World Cup Group F match on Thursday to fly the African flag high even though a draw would be enough to send them through, coach Walid Regragui said on Wednesday.

The North Africans are seeking to reach the knockout stage of the World Cup for the first time in nearly four decades.

“It will be like playing a final,” Regragui told a news conference.

“Canada have nothing to lose. They are already out and it is up to them to hold their heads high. We also have a lot to get out of the game and a lot to lose.”

After snatching a goalless draw against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia, Morocco sealed their first World Cup win in 24 years with a 2-0 victory over Belgium on Sunday.

Thursday’s opponents Canada are already out of the tournament after losing their first two games, but they will want to leave on a high and record their first ever World Cup victory.

“We are motivated and we know that until the referee blows the whistle, we have not qualified or achieved anything,” Regragui said.

“The most important thing is after the game to move to the next round. We hope to fly the flag of African football high.”

A win or draw would make sure Morocco advance to the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986.

If Canada prevail, Morocco will need Belgium to beat Croatia in the other Group F match, with the goal difference determining if they or Croatia advance.

“What we wanted is to be ambassadors of our own destiny and not rely on other results,” the coach said.

“Either a win or a draw, this is what we need. I don’t care what Canada need. They want to make their own history. Now it is our role to demonstrate that we are worthy of advancing.”

“It would be an error to go in and give it 20 or 30%. We face a team who want to win. We are there to win as well. Looking for the draw would be a mistake.”

Their victory over Belgium sparked euphoria among players, wild celebrations among fans — and even riots in Brussels.

Regragui called on Morocco fans in Europe to celebrate the result with respect for the country they live in.

“I think it is very difficult to see people doing that,” he said. “They need to respect the country they were born in and where they live.”

“But these (rioters) are not Moroccan people. You need to respect everyone. You can have a party but need to be respectful. I don’t like what happened.”

MORE:

WATCH | Neymar impersonator dupes TV, security and fans at the World Cup

While one would think it easy to spot a global superstar such as Neymar a mile away that has been a challenge for US broadcaster Fox Soccer and some ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 to become third team into last 16

Portugal beat Uruguay 2-0 on Monday with two goals from midfielder Bruno Fernandes to become the third team after France and Brazil to qualify for ...
Sport
1 day ago

Giants Messi and Lewandowski clash as Argentina, Poland seek last-16 berth

Two of the most intimidating strikers in world football, Argentina's 35-year-old Lionel Messi and Poland's 34-year-old Robert Lewandowski, line up ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ghana edge Korea in thriller to set up huge rematch against Uruguay

Mohammed Kudus scored twice to help Ghana beat South Korea 3-2 in a World Cup Group H thriller at a rocking Education City Stadium on Monday, keeping ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  4. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye Soccer

Latest Videos

'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...
Government wages war on copper and metal theft