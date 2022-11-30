Soccer

PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' Ngubane

30 November 2022 - 10:14 By Sports staff
SA football legend Mlungisi 'Professor' Ngubane.
SA football legend Mlungisi 'Professor' Ngubane.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South African football legend Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane has speculated that Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat could be an “age cheat”.

Ngubane, most known as a midfield star for Durban's famous Bush Bucks team that won the National Soccer League in 1985, and who has coached sides including Maritzburg United, Black Leopards and Namibia, was speaking to Marawa Sports Worldwide.

He questioned why the 32-year-old Zimbabwe international star has appeared a shadow of the player who lit up the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for Mamelodi Sundowns in the mid-2000s, but has faded notably since his move to Chiefs in July 2018.

Ngubane suggested it was a lifestyle issue or that Billiat was older than he claims.

“Why is he earning so much, but he doesn’t perform? There is something wrong. Either he’s not happy or he doesn’t sleep, he parties until the morning or he age cheated.”

Ngubane, explaining his conjecture, said: “You get tired before 30 — at 28 you’re tired.”

“Because I retired at the age of 36 and was still buzzing. People [said to] me, ‘Please, don’t retire’.

“I always say this boy [Cristiano] Ronaldo, he must retire, not keep going because people say, ‘Ronaldo please play’. Ronaldo is tired.”

Attempts by TimesLIVE to secure a response from Billiat via his manager, Godfrey "Vokal" Bakasa, were unsuccessful. If a response arrives after the story is published it will be added here.

PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye

Gianni Infantino derives his power from the backing of Africa, so the continent should rather use its influence to prepare its own candidate for the ...
Sport
2 days ago

In a wide-ranging interview Ngubane discussed his career, including his rivalry and epic battles with former Orlando Pirates and Jomo Cosmos great Jomo Sono in an era in the 1970s and 1980s when footballers entertained supporters.

Ngubane was asked if he felt he or Sono was better.

“I used to score goals from corner kicks. I’m talking about goals I used to score — [Former Arcadia goalkeeper] Deshi Bhaktawer knows.

“Jomo would sometimes score from free kicks. I would score from free-kicks every week.”

On the two great midfield stars of the era, Sono and the late Pule “Ace” Ntsoelengoe of Kaizer Chiefs, Ngubane said: “I respect Jomo and Ace. They were good players.

“Jomo is my favourite player. He was an entertainer. I used to like Ace. They were not the same players. They were good in different ways.

“But with the way I was playing football I was challenging those guys from Joburg.”

READ MORE

PODCAST | ‘Ten Hag must work for his legacy, not drag an icon’ — Robert Marawa defends Ronaldo

"Ten Hag needed to better Sir Alex's record at Manchester United before he can even utter the words Cristiano Ronaldo," claimed Marawa.
Sport
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | From nowhere Kermit said things I felt I did not deserve: Mokwena

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says he has discussed his spat with Orlando Pirates striker Kermit Erasmus during Saturday’s Carling Black ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | 'I was called a sell-out because I was working with Luyt': Sono

Jomo Cosmos owner and South African football great Jomo Sono says clubs in the Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) are “scared to talk” about the ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

PODCAST | Some staff ‘hit’ in away game against Mazembe: MaMkhize

Royal AM’s kit men and physical trainer were “attacked” and “hit” and had missiles thrown at their goalkeeper during the team’s away match in the Caf ...
Sport
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Motsepe is always singing the praises of Infantino: Mamadou Gaye Soccer
  3. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  4. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  5. Iran coach Queiroz tells Klinsmann to quit Fifa job after 'outrageous' rebuke Soccer

Latest Videos

Government wages war on copper and metal theft
Dancing parolee: Jacob Zuma dances, sits on 'throne' and cuts ribbon at ...