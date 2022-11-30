PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' Ngubane

Ngubane suggested it was a lifestyle issue or that Billiat was older than he claims.
South African football legend Mlungisi “Professor” Ngubane has speculated that Kaizer Chiefs star Khama Billiat could be an “age cheat”.
Ngubane, most known as a midfield star for Durban's famous Bush Bucks team that won the National Soccer League in 1985, and who has coached sides including Maritzburg United, Black Leopards and Namibia, was speaking to Marawa Sports Worldwide.
He questioned why the 32-year-old Zimbabwe international star has appeared a shadow of the player who lit up the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for Mamelodi Sundowns in the mid-2000s, but has faded notably since his move to Chiefs in July 2018.
Ngubane suggested it was a lifestyle issue or that Billiat was older than he claims.
“Why is he earning so much, but he doesn’t perform? There is something wrong. Either he’s not happy or he doesn’t sleep, he parties until the morning or he age cheated.”
Ngubane, explaining his conjecture, said: “You get tired before 30 — at 28 you’re tired.”
“Because I retired at the age of 36 and was still buzzing. People [said to] me, ‘Please, don’t retire’.
“I always say this boy [Cristiano] Ronaldo, he must retire, not keep going because people say, ‘Ronaldo please play’. Ronaldo is tired.”
Attempts by TimesLIVE to secure a response from Billiat via his manager, Godfrey "Vokal" Bakasa, were unsuccessful. If a response arrives after the story is published it will be added here.
In a wide-ranging interview Ngubane discussed his career, including his rivalry and epic battles with former Orlando Pirates and Jomo Cosmos great Jomo Sono in an era in the 1970s and 1980s when footballers entertained supporters.
Ngubane was asked if he felt he or Sono was better.
“I used to score goals from corner kicks. I’m talking about goals I used to score — [Former Arcadia goalkeeper] Deshi Bhaktawer knows.
“Jomo would sometimes score from free kicks. I would score from free-kicks every week.”
On the two great midfield stars of the era, Sono and the late Pule “Ace” Ntsoelengoe of Kaizer Chiefs, Ngubane said: “I respect Jomo and Ace. They were good players.
“Jomo is my favourite player. He was an entertainer. I used to like Ace. They were not the same players. They were good in different ways.
“But with the way I was playing football I was challenging those guys from Joburg.”
