Southgate hails England's new and improved Rashford after Wales double

“It's been a challenge for him,” said Southgate after handing Rashford his first start since June last year.

“I went and saw him in the summer and had a long chat, he had some clear ideas on what he felt he needed to do and you can see with his club, that has shown itself with us. We have a different player to the Euros.

“It's great for him and great for us.”

The forward is now the joint top scorer at the World Cup with three goals, having only started one of England's three games and played a total of 107 minutes.

“Moments like this, this is what I play football for. The biggest moments, the best moments,” he said after England topped their World Cup group for the first time since 2006.

Rashford's selection was also a vindication for Southgate, who rang the changes, drafting in the Manchester United forward and Phil Foden in place of Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka.

Foden was a busy presence on the flank, especially in the second half when he switched sides with Rashford, and grabbed England's second goal, a tap-in from a Harry Kane cross.

“In moments I thought both of them [Rashford and Foden] were a bit quiet in the first half,” Southgate said.

“We decided to switch wings and we thought that might allow them to go on the outside but also the chance to come in and they responded really well. And of course for them both to get the goals is great.”

