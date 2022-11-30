Tears, memories of Papa Bouba Diop as Senegal advance to meet England

“We also play for Sadio — he's our star, our brother, we're a family,” Koulibaly said before coach Aliou Cissé also mentioned former coach Bruno Metsu, who led them to the quarterfinals in 2002, and died in 2013.

“I don't forget all those who helped us be here today,” he said.

Koulibaly, however, quickly set sights on the next game. Senegal will face the winner of Group B, England, who beat Wales 3-0 on Tuesday night.

“We're not listening to what's being said, we believe in ourselves and we don't intend to just go through the motions here,” Koulibaly said.

“Two-thirds of the world thought we were done after Sadio got injured but the other third, us, Africa, had faith.

“After his injury, there was more pressure on the team leaders but everyone stepped up. We fear no-one, we are a good team with a lot of talent.”

Cissé said Senegal were used to playing make-or-break games.

“We've played so many important games, like the final of the African Nations Cup,” he said of Senegal's victory against Egypt on penalties in February.

Reuters

