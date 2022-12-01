Soccer

Croatia reach World Cup last-16 as goalless draw puts Belgium out

01 December 2022 - 19:16 By Reuters
Croatia team members celebrate after their draw against Croatia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium that saw them qualify for the knockout stages of the World Cup.
Image: REUTERS/Albert Gea

Croatia eased into the last-16 of the World Cup after holding a stuttering Belgium to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, sending their European rivals' 'golden generation' out of the tournament with barely a whimper.

The result saw Zlatko Dalic's men qualify in second place in Group F behind Morocco, who beat already eliminated Canada 2-1 in the other game to secure top spot.

Neither side had a shot on target in a dour first half and Belgium brought on striker Romelu Lukaku at the break, but it was Croatia who sprang into life, with Marcelo Brozovic and Luka Modric drawing saves from Thibaut Courtois in quick succession.

Lukaku rattled the post with a fierce shot from close range on the hour as Belgium pushed desperately for the goal that would send them through, but Croatia held firm to extend their unbeaten run in the World Cup group stage to six matches.

