Impassioned Morocco second African team in last-16 with win over Canada

01 December 2022 - 19:10 By Reuters
Morocco's players celebrate after betaing Canada Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar to qualify for the World Cup knockout stages.
Image: REUTERS/Marko Djurica

An impassioned Moroccan clinched a spot in the last-16 of the World Cup for the first time since 1986 by defeating the already-eliminated Canadians 2-1 on Thursday, mercilessly capitalising on their opponents' blunders.

Morocco, who needed a win or a draw in their final Group F match to reach the knockout rounds, took advantage of a weak clearance by goalkeeper Milan Borjan that landed on the foot of Hakim Ziyech.

Cheered on by a boisterous crowd of Moroccan fans, midfielder Ziyech effortlessly lobbed the ball over the stranded goalkeeper to open scoring in the fourth minute.

Borjan had been placed in an unenviable position by central defender Steven Vitoria, whose weak back pass forced the goalkeeper to race Moroccan forward Youssef En-Nesyri to the ball.

