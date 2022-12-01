Tunisia remain also-rans but leave with heads held high after beating France

When they look back, they will need to admit the passionate support of the large Tunisian migrant community in Qatar proved inspirational but also contributed to their undoing.

The red-clad army of supporters, who dominated the terraces in their three group matches, created a fever-pitched atmosphere in their opening game against Denmark, lifting the Tunisian players and helping them to play out of their skins.

Rarely has a north African side competed in a match at such a high tempo. But with many players coming from clubs where that sort of intensity is uncommon, it was no surprise that they looked fatigued and flat for their next game against Australia — the one they had targeted for the points.

In losing 1-0 to the Socceroos, they left themselves a near-impossible task against France but came so close.

Had Wednesday's other Group D game between Australia and Denmark ended in a draw, Tunisia would have advanced to the knockout stages for the first time, allowing them to write a different kind of history which they would have been much more happier with.

Reuters

