Soccer

Revenge not on Ghana's mind as Suarez remains defiant

Uruguay striker says he won't apologise for 2010 debacle

02 December 2022 - 13:13 By Reuters
Ghana head coach Otto Addo and star midfielder Thomas Partey address the media at the Main Media Centre on December 1 2022, in Doha, Qatar.
Ghana head coach Otto Addo and star midfielder Thomas Partey address the media at the Main Media Centre on December 1 2022, in Doha, Qatar.
Image: Christopher Lee/Getty Images

Uruguay's Luis Suarez refused to apologise to Ghanaians yesterday for his role 12 years ago in their biggest Soccer World Cup setback, arguing it wasn't his hand ball that denied Ghana a quarterfinal win, but their missed penalty that followed.

A win for Ghana against Uruguay in today's final Group H match could avenge their acrimonious defeat by the South Americans in 2010, when Suarez used his hand to block an extra-time winner for Ghana, who through Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting spot-kick and lost the penalty shoot-out that followed.

A reporter asked Suarez if he would say sorry to a nation that considered him “El Diablo”, or “the devil himself”.

“I don't apologise about that ... but the player (Gyan) is gonna miss a penalty,” he said, responding in English.

“Maybe I can say (I) apologise if I injure the player and take a red card.

“But in this situation I take a red card and the ref said penalty. This is not my fault because I didn't miss.

“It's not my responsibility to shoot the penalty,” he added.

Tunisia upset France but still exit World Cup

French-born Wahbi Khazri scored the only goal of the game as Tunisia upset FIFA World Cup holders France 1-0 at the Education City Stadium on ...
Sport
1 day ago

Bitterness remains entrenched among fans in Ghana over the incident in Johannesburg, which denied Ghana the accolade of becoming the first African country to reach the World Cup semifinals.

A win in Al Wakrah will see Ghana advance to the last 16, but they could still go through with a draw if Portugal, who have already qualified, beat South Korea.

The Ghana team seemed less interested in casting Suarez as a villain, however, and said today's match with Uruguay was not about revenge.

“What happened some years ago will always be history that is in our mind. But this is a totally different game,” said Thomas Partey, a midfielder with English club Arsenal.

Exasperated by a succession of questions about Suarez, coach Otto Addo said the public saw the game as a chance to settle scores, but for his side it was about qualification.

“It's all about perspective. If the same incident would have happened the other way around and Ghana would proceed to the semifinals, everybody would say OK, it's normal that a player will do anything he can..

“This is what I wish from every player, to do all he can to help his team qualify ... sometimes sacrificing himself with a red card,” he said.

READ MORE:

Repent, replay and sin no more

Toby Shapshak: Sepp Blatter has finally admitted what the rest of the already world knew: Football is in dire need of some innovative ...
Ideas
12 years ago

Today's World Cup fixtures: Portugal in action, must win for Cameroon, Ghana

Friday's World Cup fixtures.
Sport
5 hours ago

Croatia reach World Cup last-16 as goalless draw puts Belgium out

Croatia eased into the last 16 of the World Cup after holding a stuttering Belgium to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, sending their European rivals' 'golden ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Australia shock Denmark 1-0 to waltz into World Cup last 16

Australia upset Denmark 1-0 on Wednesday to qualify for the Fifa World Cup knockout phase for the first time in 16 years thanks to a solo goal by ...
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' ... Soccer
  2. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  4. World Cup star turns to Benni McCarthy to improve his game Soccer
  5. WATCH | Neymar impersonator dupes TV, security and fans at the World Cup Soccer

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...