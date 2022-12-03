Soccer

France know full well there is more to Poland than Lewandowski

03 December 2022 - 15:04 By Reuters
France will have to keep dangerous Poland striker Robert Lewandowski in check during their last 16 clash on Sunday.
France will have to keep dangerous Poland striker Robert Lewandowski in check during their last 16 clash on Sunday.
Image: Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

Most of France's talk ahead of their last-16 clash with Poland has been about how Les Bleus will handle Robert Lewandowski, but the defending champions are well aware there is much more to the Poles than their big-name striker.

Lewandowski is indeed a deadly weapon up front, but Poland are a very compact side with another major asset at the other end of the pitch in keeper Wojciech Szczesny, who has already stopped two penalties.

Across his career, Szczesny has saved 26 of 87 penalties and it is safe to say that France will be desperate to avoid a shoot-out at the Al Thumama stadium on Sunday.

“They've had to defend a lot in the group stage and they defended very well. Actually they love it, but they're not just a defensive team — just look at who they have up front,” coach Didier Deschamps told a news conference on Saturday.

OPINION | Fans' passion in Qatar holds lessons for bungling Bafana

Will we ever see hundreds of people making their way into Johannesburg's FNB Stadium or any other ground to watch Bafana against top opposition?
Sport
2 days ago

“But there's more. They have a backbone of players with great international experience, with Kamil Glik, Piotr Zieliński, Grzegorz Krychowiak and some youngsters who have shown they were up to the task. They deserve to be here.”

Poland have only had five shots on target in three games, but three of them came from Lewandowski, who only needs half a chance to find the back of the net.

France's ideal scenario will be to contain the Barcelona forward and avoid ending the game on penalties, which are certainly not keeper Hugo Lloris's cup of tea.

Lloris, who will equal Lilian Thuram's France record of 142 caps on Sunday, has only stopped 16 of the 108 spot kicks he has faced in his career, a shortcoming that cost France dearly at the European championship last year when they were bundled out in the last 16 by Switzerland on penalties.

Rich in talent, uninspiring Uruguay can blame themselves for World Cup slump

With a history of deep World Cup runs and a squad oozing talent and experience, Uruguay's failure to reach the tournament's knockout stages for the ...
Sport
6 hours ago

“We've been looking into penalties with the analysts but there is a psychological factor that comes into play, and also how the penalties are taken,” the France captain said.

Lloris added, however, that France had what it takes to down Poland in regulation time if they stay focused throughout.

“Some keepers are better at (penalties) but if we're fully focused from start to finish, we have the weapons to win it before we get there,” he said.

“We need to have that killer instinct.” 

READ MORE

Today's World Cup last-16 fixtures: Holland, Argentina aim for quarters

Today's World Cup last-16 fixtures:
Sport
6 hours ago

Croatia reach World Cup last-16 as goalless draw puts Belgium out

Croatia eased into the last 16 of the World Cup after holding a stuttering Belgium to a 0-0 draw on Thursday, sending their European rivals' 'golden ...
Sport
1 day ago

Japan upset Spain 2-1, both teams reach last 16

Ritsu Doan and Ao Tanaka earned Japan a stunning 2-1 victory over Spain 2-1 in World Cup Group E on Thursday as both teams reached the last 16.
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  2. PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' ... Soccer
  3. WATCH | Boks’ Faf de Klerk leaves England’s Hill red-faced with backflip Rugby
  4. Sundowns coach Mokwena hopes to have Shalulile for Pirates game Soccer
  5. Germany crash out of World Cup despite 4-2 win over Costa Rica Soccer

Latest Videos

Phala Phala: How a farm robbery became Ramaphosa’s biggest political challenge
'We are waiting for you when you come outside' - Hundreds protest against ...