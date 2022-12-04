Cissé hit by illness, Senegal seek to end African drought against England

While African nations have lost eight of their nine World Cup knockout round games against European sides, Cissé was there for the one success in 2002 when Senegal beat Sweden to reach the quarterfinals.

Senegal burst into that tournament by defeating reigning champions France and the dreadlocked Cissé has shared those memories with his players ahead of their date with England.

“When he talks he uses data and his own experiences,” Bogaert said. “He was part of that great team in 2002 and I think the team really trusts him because of that experience he had as player.

“Beating England would be a tremendous achievement. I don't know how important it would rate compared to the victory in 2002, that was important as well. If we can beat a team like England it sends out a very strong message about the progress we have made.”

Cissé has been in charge of Senegal since 2015 and guided the Lions of Teranga to several firsts including their maiden Africa Cup of Nations title this year.

Bogaert said Senegal have done their homework and have paid special attention to set pieces — a part of the game where England have been particularly dangerous in recent years.

“We've identified some things and the most important thing is set pieces can be decisive in these top matches. We also hope to take advantage of set pieces.

“Our strategy is in place.”

Reuters

