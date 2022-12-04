Soccer

Croatia surprised by Japan's run but ready to handle their speed

04 December 2022 - 14:26 By Karolos Grohmann
Luka Modric of Croatia controls the ball while under pressure from Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium in their World Cup Group F match at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on December 1 2022.
Image: Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

Croatia were as surprised as anyone by Japan's World Cup group stage wins over former champions Germany and Spain, but while they will not underestimate their last-16 opponents on Monday they also feel ready to handle the Asians' need for speed.

Japan opened their group matches with a stunning come-from-behind win over four-time world champions Germany and went on to secure qualification with another comeback victory by the same score over 2010 winners Spain.

Despite having little possession, with just 17% against Spain and 26% against the Germans, they emerged victorious in both games.

"We did not expect this," Croatia midfielder Lovro Majer said on Saturday. "I think hardly anyone expected that, but hats off to Japan."

"They showed it is not names that are playing, but what is more important is heart and courage. They deserved this and showed their quality."

Croatia, runners-up in 2018, may be the favourites, but Majer said the number of major upsets in this competition should act as a warning.

"If you underestimate someone today it will come back to bite you. Everybody is playing good football. We have seen many surprises at this World Cup.

"I think overall the football being played here is magnificent. One of the key reasons is because it is in the middle of the season where everybody is in top shape."

Croatia have a perfect last-16 record at World Cups, having never lost their first knockout game when making it out of their group in five visits to the finals.

While they have not been as dominant in the group stage this time as four years ago, they did enough to get through with two draws and a win, and fatigue is not an issue.

"My tank is full," said Croatia defender Josip Juranovic, a starter in all three of their group games. "This is the World Cup and it may only come once in your career."

"When you see [37-year-old Luka] Modric sprint in the 89th minute then you get motivated to run too. We are all in top shape in mid-season."

As for the Japanese side's speed that proved lethal against Spain and Germany, Juranovic said their own 4-1 comeback win over Canada, another fast team, had helped prepare them for Japan.

"Possession means nothing in football today. They play well as a team and they are fast. We showed against Canada we can deal with quick teams." 

Reuters

