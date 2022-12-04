Croatia surprised by Japan's run but ready to handle their speed

"I think overall the football being played here is magnificent. One of the key reasons is because it is in the middle of the season where everybody is in top shape."

Croatia have a perfect last-16 record at World Cups, having never lost their first knockout game when making it out of their group in five visits to the finals.

While they have not been as dominant in the group stage this time as four years ago, they did enough to get through with two draws and a win, and fatigue is not an issue.

"My tank is full," said Croatia defender Josip Juranovic, a starter in all three of their group games. "This is the World Cup and it may only come once in your career."

"When you see [37-year-old Luka] Modric sprint in the 89th minute then you get motivated to run too. We are all in top shape in mid-season."

As for the Japanese side's speed that proved lethal against Spain and Germany, Juranovic said their own 4-1 comeback win over Canada, another fast team, had helped prepare them for Japan.

"Possession means nothing in football today. They play well as a team and they are fast. We showed against Canada we can deal with quick teams."

Reuters

