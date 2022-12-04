Neymar back in training as Brazil race to overcome injuries

If neither fullback can play, centreback Marquinhos could switch to the left and 39-year-old Dani Alves, who became the oldest Brazilian to start a World Cup match against Cameroon, should play on the right.

If Tite opts to use Real Madrid centreback Eder Militao as a fullback, as he did in the absence of Danilo against Switzerland, Brazil would have no defenders left to sit on the bench.

If Neymar is still out, Real Madrid prodigy Rodrygo is likely to be Tite's first option, as the pairing of Fred and his Manchester United teammate Casemiro in the midfield that Tite used against Switzerland was less than convincing.

Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes could also be an alternative, pushing Lucas Paqueta forward into a playmaking role.

South Korea will rely on talisman Son Heung-min to lead them against the odds-on favourites on Monday, after he ran himself into the ground on Friday to ensure his team reached the last-16 with a dramatic come-from-behind 2-1 win over Portugal.

The Koreans are the only Asian side to have reached the semifinals, when they were co-hosts with Japan in 2002.

