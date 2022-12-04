Neymar fit to face South Korea, says Brazil coach Tite

Tite stressed that Neymar's return was with the full backing of the team's medical staff and the player's physical health was the priority.

“If he plays, it's because he is in full health and ready to start, to play from the beginning and the entire game with no limitations,” Tite said.

“My preference is always to play my best players from the start.”

With Neymar back, Tite said there will be no changes in the front line from the team that started against Serbia, with Lucas Paqueta behind Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha and Richarlison.

The biggest question mark is who will play left-back with Sandro and Telles ruled out.

Marquinhos replaced the Sevilla defender after he sustained the injury against Cameroon, but right-back Danilo and midfielder Everton Ribeiro are also options.

“Alex Sandro's replacement will be a player that have already played in that position in his club. Make your research and you will find out who he is,” Tite said.

