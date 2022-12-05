Soccer

Keeper Kivakovic hero of the shoot-out as Croatia beat Japan on penalties

05 December 2022 - 19:52 By Reuters
Japan's Hidemasa Morita in chases the ball with Croatia's Luka Modric in the World Cup last-16 match Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on December 5 2022.
Japan's Hidemasa Morita in chases the ball with Croatia's Luka Modric in the World Cup last-16 match Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on December 5 2022.
Image: Reuters/Matthew Childs

Croatia goalkeeper Dominic Kivakovic saved penalties from Takumi Minamino, Kaoru Mitoma and Maya Yoshida before Mario Pasalic netted the winning spot-kick in their 3-1 shoot-out win over Japan on Monday to reach the World Cup quarterfinals.

With the scores deadlocked at 1-1 after an absorbing 90 minutes, Japan's Kaoru Mitoma went closest in the scrappy half-hour of extra time, forcing Kivakovic to parry away his powerful drive.

Daichi Kamada had a shot off target after a flowing Japan counterattack minutes before Daizen Maeda deservedly put them ahead in the 43rd minute, firing home from close range after Ritsu Doan delivered an inswinging cross into the penalty area.

Croatia forward Ivan Perisic, who was denied by Japan goalkeeper Shuichi Gonda in the opening minutes, pulled them level 10 minutes into the second half after meeting Dejan Lovren's cross with a powerful header.

Croatia will face either Brazil or South Korea in the quarterfinals.

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

Croatia surprised by Japan's run but ready to handle their speed

Croatia were as surprised as anyone by Japan's group-stage wins over former champions Germany and Spain at the World Cup, but while they will not ...
Sport
1 day ago

Neymar back in training as Brazil race to overcome injuries

World Cup favourites Brazil are racing to overcome injuries to key players as they prepare for their last-16 match against South Korea on Monday, ...
Sport
1 day ago

Morocco's 'avocado head' Regragui plots another World Cup shock

Spain will be favourites to beat Morocco in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday but the teams' experiences in the group phase were a reminder of the ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Don’t write Africa’s two remaining teams off, warns Bwalya

Senegal and Morocco have the potential to make a dent in Europe's domination of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar when they take on England and Spain in ...
Sport
1 day ago

OPINION | When Lions were needed Senegal’s Cissé and Koulibaly became cats

For all his brave and inspiring pre-World Cup talk about the need for Africa to start dreaming much bigger than just progression past the group ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Near full-strength Portugal primed for Switzerland test

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has been boosted by news that key midfielder Otavio should be fully fit and ready to play in their World Cup last-16 ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Brazil soccer legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle -report Soccer
  2. Bulls appeal for information that might lead to tracing Awol player Nkosi Rugby
  3. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  4. Today's World Cup last-16 fixtures: Senegal, France, England learn fate Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' ... Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar