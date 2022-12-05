Mané magic was the missing ingredient as Senegal sunk

Senegal, who won the Africa Cup of Nations at the start of the year, needed their other international stars, defensive stalwart and captain Kalidou Koulibaly and World goalkeeper of the year Edouard Mendy to step up and try to fill a large void.

But Senegal’s defence was culpable as they conceded two late goals and let slip the chance of a morale-boosting draw against group favourites the Netherlands in their opening game.

It added to a foreboding sense of calamity after the first round of matches, not only for Senegal but the rest of the African teams in Qatar.

To their credit, Senegal led a resurgence by confidently beating hosts and Asian champions Qatar 3-1 and then showed a dogged determination to edge Ecuador 2-1 in their last Group A game and take second place behind the Dutch.

It also sparked life into the other African campaigns, turning the tournament into something of a triumph for the continent, with Morocco joining Senegal in advancing to the last-16, while Cameroon's and Tunisia's early departures were tempered by upset wins over multiple world champions Brazil and France respectively.

Against England, however, the Mané magic was patently missing and, without him, Senegal were left wondering ‘what if’.

Reuters

