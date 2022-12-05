Soccer

Near full-strength Portugal primed for Switzerland test

05 December 2022 - 17:18 By Fernando Kallas
Portugal players (left to right) Joao Mario, Pepe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot, Vitinha , William Carvalho and Rafael Leao in a training session in in Al Shahaniya, Qatar, December 4 2022.
Portugal players (left to right) Joao Mario, Pepe, Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Dalot, Vitinha , William Carvalho and Rafael Leao in a training session in in Al Shahaniya, Qatar, December 4 2022.
Image: EPA/Jose Sena Goulao/Backpagepix

Portugal coach Fernando Santos has been boosted by news that key midfielder Otavio should be fully fit and ready to play in their World Cup last-16 match against Switzerland on Tuesday.

After missing the last two games with a thigh injury, the Porto midfielder was to join his teammates for training on Sunday for the first time since their opening win over Ghana.

Centre-half Danilo Pereira, who sustained three broken ribs last week, is also recovering well and could feature later in the tournament.

His replacement in the last two matches was 39-year-old defender Pepe, who is likely to keep his place and be tasked with marking Swiss striker Breel Embolo, who has scored twice in the tournament.

Pepe will be paired with Manchester City centreback Ruben Dias, who was rested for their last group match against South Korea, which Portugal lost 2-1.

Santos was forced into a change at left-back after Nuno Mendes was ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury suffered in the first half against Uruguay.

Santos switched Joao Cancelo to the left and brought in Diogo Dalot at right-back and the coach is expected to keep the same formation against Switzerland.

Captain Cristiano Ronaldo will bid again to equal the record of World Cup goals scored for Portugal held by Eusebio, who racked up nine in 1966 in England.

Switzerland have their own forward seeking a place in the record books.

Xherdan Shaqiri's goal against Serbia in the group stage meant he has found the net in more World Cup tournaments than any other Swiss player, having also scored in 2014 and 2018.

He is one goal away from matching the most World Cup goals scored by a Switzerland player — six, by Sepp Huegi all in 1954.

The Swiss quietly finished second in their group behind Brazil, victories over Cameroon and Serbia earning their place in the last-16.

Reuters

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

READ MORE

OPINION | When Lions were needed Senegal’s Cissé and Koulibaly became cats

For all his brave and inspiring pre-World Cup talk about the need for Africa to start dreaming much bigger than just progression past the group ...
Sport
7 hours ago

South Korea beat Portugal to secure place in next round of World Cup

South Korea scored a late goal to beat Portugal 2-1 in the World Cup on Friday, a win that sent the Asian side into the last 16 ahead of Uruguay on ...
Sport
3 days ago

Switzerland edge Serbia in goalfest to reach last 16

Switzerland reached the World Cup knockout round for the third successive tournament after prevailing 3-2 over Serbia on Friday to finish runners-up ...
Sport
2 days ago

Don’t write Africa’s two remaining teams off, warns Bwalya

Senegal and Morocco have the potential to make a dent in Europe's domination of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar when they take on England and Spain in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Morocco's 'avocado head' Regragui plots another World Cup shock

Spain will be favourites to beat Morocco in the World Cup last 16 on Tuesday but the teams' experiences in the group phase were a reminder of the ...
Sport
3 hours ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Brazil soccer legend Pele under palliative care amid cancer battle -report Soccer
  2. Bulls appeal for information that might lead to tracing Awol player Nkosi Rugby
  3. ‘He's making a monster!’ — Fans hail Benni McCarthy after Marcus Rashford’s ... Soccer
  4. Today's World Cup last-16 fixtures: Senegal, France, England learn fate Soccer
  5. PODCAST | Either Billiat 'parties until morning or he age-cheated': 'Prof' ... Soccer

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar