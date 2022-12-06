ANALYSIS | Like watching Brazil again as Seleção capture spirit of '70 and '82

It was a needed win for Brazil after arriving in Qatar with the pressure of being the tournament favourites and drawn in a tough Group G that included Switzerland and Serbia, defensive teams that play a style that always challenges Tite.

Brazil played well in hard-fought wins against the Serbians and the Swiss, results that gave them the privilege of playing their fringe players in the last group stage match against Cameroon, with their ticket already booked to the knockouts.

Losing 1-0 to Cameroon sparked some criticism, but once again Tite was proved right, with his starters fresh and hungry to show the world what they are capable of when the stakes are raised.

Brazil went 24 years from 1970 to 1994 without lifting the World Cup trophy. Their experience of the magical team of 1982 failing to win the tournament created a form of identity crisis in Brazilian football that culminated in the defensive, but slickly-drilled combination of Carlos Alberto Parreira that won in 1994.

Luiz Felipe Scolari's winning combination in 2002 containing Ronaldo, Ronaldinho, Rivaldo, Kaka and Roberto Carlos returned to expressive football. When Brazil bombed out with their 7-1 semifinal thrashing at the hands of eventual tournament winners Germany on home soil in 2014 — Neymar seeming to crumble under pressure — it suggested the identity crisis remained.

A quarterfinal defeat to Belgium at Russia 2018 did not inspire confidence the country's football was not wrestling with inner turmoil in some form. Not all Brazil's stars in Qatar are perhaps quite as instantly recognisable as the team of 2002, but the will be if they go all the way and end another World Cup drought, this one now 20 years long.

Playing attacking football like South Korea tried against this brilliant Brazilian team looks like sporting suicide. Croatia will have to make a tough choice as they prepare to face the Seleção in Friday's quarterfinal.

