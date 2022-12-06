Germany team director Bierhoff quits after World Cup debacle

Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff has become the first casualty of their first-round World Cup exit in Qatar after agreeing to leave his post two years before his contract ends, the DFB said on Tuesday.

Former Germany international Bierhoff, who had been in his post as team director for the last 18 years, was widely criticised after their second consecutive shock group-stage exit at a World Cup.

“Oliver Bierhoff has won a lot of merits for the DFB,” said federation president Bernd Neuendorf. “Even if the last few tournaments lagged behind the sporting goals that had been set, he will be associated with big moments.”