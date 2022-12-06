Germany team director Bierhoff quits after World Cup debacle
Germany team director Oliver Bierhoff has become the first casualty of their first-round World Cup exit in Qatar after agreeing to leave his post two years before his contract ends, the DFB said on Tuesday.
Former Germany international Bierhoff, who had been in his post as team director for the last 18 years, was widely criticised after their second consecutive shock group-stage exit at a World Cup.
“Oliver Bierhoff has won a lot of merits for the DFB,” said federation president Bernd Neuendorf. “Even if the last few tournaments lagged behind the sporting goals that had been set, he will be associated with big moments.”
Bierhoff played a part in helping Germany win the last of their four World Cup titles in 2014 and Neuendorf said his efforts would not be forgotten.
“He will always be linked with the World Cup success in Brazil. Even in turbulent times he always followed goals and visions.”
Germany crashed out of the tournament in Qatar after losing to Japan, drawing with Spain and beating Costa Rica in the last Group E match. Spain and Japan advanced from that group.
The Germans tumbled out of the 2018 World Cup at the same stage, their earliest exit in 80 years. They also failed to advance past the last-16 at Euro 2020 last year.
Germany coach Hansi Flick, who took over after last year's Euros, said Bierhoff's departure was a big blow.
“It is difficult for my coaching staff and me to imagine how the gap that is created by Oliver's departure can be filled on both a sporting and a personal level,” Flick said.
“Our co-operation was always marked by loyalty, team spirit and reliability. Solidarity was the DNA of the team.”
Flick worked with Bierhoff in the past when he was assistant Germany coach to predecessor Joachim Loew from 2006-2014 and during a brief spell as the DFB's sporting director after that.
Germany football bosses will hold their first meeting on Wednesday to analyse their recent tournament performances and to plan improvements ahead of Euro 2024, which the country will host.
