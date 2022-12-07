All the World Cup quarterfinal fixtures
07 December 2022 - 09:42
All the World Cup quarterfinal fixtures:
(All South Africa times)
Friday December 9:
Croatia v Brazil, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (5pm)
Netherlands v Argentina, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (9pm)
Saturday December 10:
Morocco v Portugal, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (5pm)
England v France, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (9pm)
