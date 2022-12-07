Soccer

All the World Cup quarterfinal fixtures

07 December 2022 - 09:42 By Sports Staff
Neymar of Brazil during the World Cup last-16 match against South Korea. Brazil meet Croatia in the quarterfinals.
Image: Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

All the World Cup quarterfinal fixtures:

 

(All South Africa times)

 

Friday December 9:

Croatia v Brazil, Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan (5pm)

Netherlands v Argentina, Lusail Iconic Stadium, Lusail (9pm)

 

Saturday December 10:

Morocco v Portugal, Al Thumama Stadium, Doha (5pm)

England v France, Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor (9pm)

 

* All the World Cup groups, fixtures and results here

* All the World Cup news here 

* All the World Cup squads here

