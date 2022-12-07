Cameroon football boss Samuel Eto'o apologises for 'violent altercation'

Eto'o noted that all the appeals by the Algerian Football Federation over the result of the qualifier had been rejected.

“I therefore call on the Algerian authorities and Federation to take their responsibilities to put an end to this unhealthy climate before a more serious tragedy occurs,” he said.

There was no immediate comment from Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, which organised the World Cup.

Eto'o, who enjoyed a lengthy career at the top of the game with long spells at Barcelona and Inter Milan, was appointed a “global ambassador” for the Supreme Committee in 2019.

Cameroon exited the World Cup at the group stage despite beating Brazil 1-0 in their final match.

