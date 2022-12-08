Competition Commission probing SuperSport-PSL TV rights relationship

South Africa’s Competition Commission is investigating the broadcast rights relationship between SuperSport and the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

The investigation has been confirmed by the commission, which it said comes in response to a complaint from public broadcaster SABC.

The PSL this week advertised for tenders for its broadcast rights for the five-year period from the 2024 to 2029.

TimesLIVE is informed the advertisements have gone up a long time ahead of the next cycle in response to the PSL being informed by the Competition Commission of its investigation into the relationship with SuperSport.

The SABC complaint is in regards to SuperSport having an almost complete monopoly to the rights of PSL matches and then apportioning some of those games to the public broadcaster.